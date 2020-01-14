Local Gov’t Commission suspends city Treasurer over bag of money found in constabulary vehicle -council seeks deferral of sanction for budget preparations

City Hall workers, including the Treasurer, have been formally suspended by the Local Government Commission (LGC) following the completion of an investigation of the discovery of a bag of money in a vehicle assigned to the Constabulary.

The bank deposit bag was at the time identified as one that belonged to the Markets Department.

At a statutory council meeting yesterday, acting Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick announced that the LGC had sent correspondence in relation to the action to be taken after the probe. Jerrick stated that the LGC suspended officers of the council and also issued warning letters as a result of their respective actions.