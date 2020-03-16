Local Gov’t Commission denies city’s request to defer suspension of treasurer

The Georgetown City Council has indicated its intention to seek a meeting with the Local Government Commission (LGC) after receiving a letter instructing the Town Clerk to send the council’s treasurer on administrative leave.

In January this year, following the completion of an investigation into the discovery of a bag of money in a vehicle assigned to the constabulary department, the LGC formally suspended city treasurer, John Douglas, along with other employees. The LGC had sent a correspondence in relation to the action to be taken following the completion of the investigation. In the letters which were sent it was stated that the treasurer should be suspended for one month. The council had subsequently come to a decision to request that the suspension be deferred as they were about to commence budget talks.

At Tuesday’s statutory meeting, constituency councillor, Oscar Clarke, brought up the issue with the council where he read a response letter from the LGC to their request for Douglas’ suspension to be deferred. The letter stated that the LGC did not agree to the council’s request to defer the suspension of the treasurer.