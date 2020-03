Eighteen-month sentence for thief who sold iPhone for next to nothing

A father of three was jailed last week after he told a court that he stole an iPhone 11 Pro and sold it for $8,000.

Philbert Cush, an excavator operator of Lot 14 George Street, Georgetown, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who handed down the 18-month sentence after he pleaded guilty.

It was alleged that on February 26t, at Lot 48 Robb Street, Cush stole an iPhone 11 Pro, valued $260,000, which was the property of Rhonda Harry.