Appeal court hears arguments on residency requirement for voters’ register

Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams yesterday morning reiterated previously advanced arguments that Guyanese outside of Guyana, whether residing or otherwise, cannot be allowed to vote unless they are resident in Guyana at the qualifying date of registration.

Williams was at the time presenting submissions before the Court of Appeal in the state’s challenge to last year’s ruling by acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire that existing registrants cannot be excised from a new voters’ list unless they are deceased or otherwise disqualified in accordance with the constitution.

In an action filed before the High Court by attorney Christopher Ram, who was challenging the legality of the house-to-house registration embarked upon by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice George-Wiltshire had ruled that the exercise was constitutional.