Suspect charged with chopping miner

A man was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with the attempted murder of a Semang Landing miner.

Audwayne Giddings, 29, known as ‘Dougla’ and ‘Fino’, who is a miner from Mocha, was charged with the attempted murder of Kendrick Jones when he was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge against him states that on January 8th, 2020, at Semang Landing, Mazaruni River, with intent to murder, he unlawfully wounded Jones, so as to maim, disfigure or cause him grievous bodily harm.