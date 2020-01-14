US Secretary of State to visit Jamaica next week

(Jamaica Gleaner) United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be in Jamaica on a two-day working visit, beginning next Tuesday, a Gleaner source has revealed.

He is due to arrive on January 21 and will be having meetings with Prime Minister Prime Andrew Holness, and several other Caribbean leaders.

Pompeo is expected to discuss matters pertaining to the recent flare up in the Middle East and outstanding issues relating to Venezuela.

His visit comes almost a year after five Caribbean leaders flew to Mar-a-Lago Estate, to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Trump dangled investment opportunities to the Caribbean leaders who had backed Juan Guaido in the standoff for state power in Venezuela, promising to send a high-level delegation from the Overseas Private Investment Cor-poration, the U.S. development lender, to visit each nation within a 90-day period.

In the meantime, the US Embassy in Kingston has said it is unable to confirm the Pompeo’s visit.