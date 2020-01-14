Trinidad: Citizens giving up cigarettes for marijuana

(Trinidad Guardian) New year, new me, that’s the intention of many as they make New Year’s resolutions each year.
According to Indra Seegobin, a laser therapist, in this country, the two main new year goals of most people are to lose weight and quit smoking.
She helps with the smoking part by applying laser therapy.
She has been doing this for over 12 years at her Joyce Road, Carapichaima location and has helped thousands of people.
Now in 2020, new clients are asking for something a bit different. She explained that they want to quit smoking cigarettes and switch to marijuana, particularly now that it has been decriminalised in this country.
“They realise how difficult and addictive nicotine is compared to marijuana and some are saying they prefer to smoke marijuana than the nicotine because of the chemicals involved in the tobacco,” she said.
She told Guardian Media now that people could smoke up to 30 grammes and not worry about being arrested, they are more empowered and safer with marijuana. Seegobin said it is a personal choice but one she endorses.
The business, Quit Smoking Today with Laser Treatment helps smokers quit the habit using “soft” laser technology.
“It is no more powerful than a 60-watt bulb and we target the meridian points in the body where the nicotine is stored.”
Seegobin, the manager said she smoked for 25 years and quit only after she discovered laser technology abroad. Since then she has returned to help people here at home.
“When you can save a life because I have been there done that and I know what it feels like to be a smoker and be struggling and as a smoker, we need this extra little help.”
Indra said the treatment, in addition to a psychological assessment reading material and other helpful tips cost just under TT$2,000.