An appeal for small parties to contest as united body

Dear Editor,

This is an urgent letter to the smaller parties. Thank you for putting your names forward to contest our upcoming general elections. This is evidence that each of you wants what is best for Guyana. At this stage in our history, Guyana is poised to go either of two ways: to finally achieve her great potential, uplift her citizens, and be a force for good in the world; or to continue to slide further into the abyss. At this crucial point, it is imperative that people of goodwill have a part to play in guiding our nation’s destiny.

You each have a valuable contribution to make to Guyana, however, I believe that the chance to effect meaningful change will be greater if you contest the elections as a united body.

Please consider a coming together of all the smaller parties, particularly ANUG, the Liberty and Justice Party, Change Guyana and The Citizenship Initiative. We need a united achievable reality, rather than many individual hopes. Please give us a viable option through which we can contribute to the betterment of our beloved country.

While the deadline to indicate your intention to contest the elections as a united body is almost upon us, I believe that given your love for Guyana, there is still time for each of you to make the commitment to contest as a united body. At this crucial juncture, we need to realise, now more than ever, the truth in the old adage ‘united we stand, divided we fall’.

Yours faithfully,

Joan Collins