Linden to Mabura road in dire need of repairs

Dear Editor,

This letter serves to inform the Hon Minister of Public Infrastructure that a stretch of the GT – Lethem road, from Linden to Mabura, is now in dire need of repairs. This 70-mile stretch which took approximately 1 1/2 hours, after it was repaired, now takes between 4-5 hours.

A mere few months ago the Hon Minister of Public Infrastructure was publicly boasting about the quality of repairs to this road and how the time between the two localities were drastically reduced. He also stated that the contract signed with the contractors stipulated regular maintenance works so that the road remains in good condition all year round. This latter stipulation was much appreciated because this has been one of the biggest issues with this road since it oftentimes deteriorated very quickly after the repairs.

Maybe the Hon Minister is not aware that this stretch of road has deteriorated so badly. It is hoped that by highlighting its present condition, the Hon Minister will become aware of what’s happening on the ground and invoke the clause necessitating repairs.

The weather is also perfect to undertake such repairs immediately.

Yours faithfully,

M. Abraham