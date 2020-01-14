Community Cup winners receive prizes

Corporate giant Ansa McAl officially presented the prize monies for the top four finishers yesterday for the recently concluded 592 Beer Community Cup Football Festival.

The presentation was held at the company’s Beterverwagting (BV) headquarters. Friendship secured the top prize of $500,000 and the championship trophy, after defeating Golden Grove 1-0 in the final held on January 1st.

Golden Grove walked away with $200,000 and a trophy. Third place finisher BV pocketed $150,000 and a trophy, while fourth place unit Paradise copped $100,000 and the respective accolade.