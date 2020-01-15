Eleven contestants cleared by GECOM for elections

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has approved the lists of 11 contestants ahead of the March 2 General and Regional Elections (GRE); of that number nine will be contesting the General Elections.

Those parties are A Partner-ship for National Unity+Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), A New and United Guyana (ANUG), The Citizen-ship Initiative (TCI), the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), the New Movement (TNM), the United Republican Party (URP), People’s Republic Party (PRP) and Change Guyana.

The Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP) has been approved to contest in Region Four while the Federal United Party (FED-UP) will be contesting Regional Elections in Regions Five and Six.