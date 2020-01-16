Upgrades worth over $131m done to NICIL properties in Kwakwani, Linden

Chief Executive Officer (ag) of the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL), Colvin Heath-London has expressed his satisfaction with the renovations and upgrades valued at some $131 million to several of the company’s properties in Linden and Kwakwani.

According to a NICIL release, the acting CEO said that for last year his company undertook to have several main properties enhanced and upgraded to improve and increase the services that they were providing to residents and the general public.

“Last year after reviewing quite a number of our properties, we at NICIL concluded that significant work must be done to ensure that several of these properties, which were abandoned and ignored for several years be returned to their former glory. As such, I undertook it as a mission to ensure that several of these properties were enhanced and improved as we recognised that some of the expected services that these buildings should be providing were not. I must admit that I am very satisfied with what I am seeing as we have completed them in a significant way,” Heath-London was quoted as saying.