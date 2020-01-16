Dramatic and progressive year for football This is the final instalment of the football year in review

September

Henrietta was crowned the Essequibo/Pomeroon leg champion of the NAMILCO U17 Football competition, defeating Dartmouth Dominators 2-1 at the Imam Bacchus Cricket ground at Columbia.

Former Golden Jaguars tactician Michael Johnson accepted a coaching role with the England U21 national programme ahead of the team’s 2021 UEFA European Under-21 championships qualifying campaign.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Guyana threw its financial support behind the Petra Organization, donating $2,500,000 towards the staging of their 2nd annual International Goodwill Secondary Schools Tournament.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) inked a four year deal with sportswear manufacturer and kit supplier Capelli Sports.

The Golden Jaguars commenced their League-B campaign in the CONCACAF Nations League in the perfect manner, defeating host Aruba 1-0 at the Ergilio Hato Stadium, Curacao.

The Golden Jaguars suffered their second largest ever defeat against Caribbean giant Jamaica, losing 0-4 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora in their League-B matchup of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Timehri Panthers were crowned the inaugural champion of the Vurlon Mills Football Academy/MVP Sports U11 Tournament September 7th at the St. Stanislaus College ground, Carifesta Avenue

The Petra Organization officially launched the 2019 edition of the Courts Pee Wee U11 football championships at the entity’s Main Street location.

Milerock was crowned the Upper Demerara Football Association [UDFA] Zone champion of the NAMILCO U17 championships, defeating Botofago via penalty kicks at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) participated in a two-day, CONCACAF Professional Football Development Workshop, which was hosted in Panama City, Panana on September 23rd – 24th.

Wayne Forde, President of the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] conducted an official visit to the Essequibo–Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) during September 27th-28th in a bid to promote the development of the sport within the region.

October

The Golden Jaguars suffered their fifth consecutive loss to Antigua and Barbuda, going down to the host nation 1-2 in League-B of the CONCACAF Nations League at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Buxton United was crowned the East Coast Demerara champion of the NAMILCO U17 Football championships, edging Melanie 1-0 at the Victoria Community Centre ground.

Amid much anticipation and excitement, the inaugural Dragon Stout ‘Community Cup’ Street-ball championships was launched at the Ansa McAl Headquarters, Beterverwagting (BV).

Guyana snapped their five game losing streak to Antigua and Barbuda, hammering the visitors 4-1 in League-B of the CONCACAF Nations League at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] and Denmark Football Association [DFA] inked an historic developmental Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston.

The Petra Organization coordinated ‘GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Secondary Schools Football League’ was launched at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Fruta Conquerors U20 was crowned the Limacol Football Champion, defeating Santos 2-0 at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Number 5 Village emerged as the winner of the opening leg in the Youth Go & GT Beer ‘Beat them Bad’ Inter-Village Football Championships, at the Paradise Community ground.

November

Former FIFA International Referee Otis James was elected to the helm of the Georgetown Football Association [GFA] when the entity staged its Electoral Congress at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston.

A 45th minute strike in extra time from eventual Most Valuable Player [MVP] recipient Darius Chester, propelled St. Agnes to a 1-0 victory over newcomer Genesis in the final of the Courts Pee Wee U11 Football Championship.

Debutant Vurlon Mills Football Academy [VMFA] was crowned the (EBFA)/Ralph Green Under-11 Football champion, defeating fellow debutant Riddim Squad 2-1 in the final at the National Training Centre, Providence.

The 2019 edition of the Smalta Girls Pee Wee Primary School Football championships was launched at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The inaugural ‘592 Beer Inter-Village Football Festival’ was launched at the 704 Sports Bar & Lounge on Albert and Lamaha Streets.

Wayne Forde, President of the Guyana Football Federation [GFF], was successfully re-elected when the entity conducted its Electoral Congress at an Extraordinary Congress at the Pegasus Hotel.

Sparta Boss was crowned the GT Beer ‘Keep Ya Five Alive’ Champion, edging arch nemesis Gold is Money 4-3 at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Following much anticipation and excitement, the inaugural Rio Indoor Streetball Championship was launched at the Rio Sports Club and Lounge, Queenstown.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde was nominated for membership to the Organizing Committee for CONCACAF Competitions.

The Golden Jaguars maintained their perfect record against Aruba, defeating the visiting side 4-2 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora in League-B of the CONCACAF Nations League.

The Golden Jaguars secured their first ever point against heavyweight Jamaica, securing a 1-1 draw at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex, Montego Bay in their final group match of League B in the CONCACAF Nations League.

With the aim of utilizing the event as a means of rehabilitation, the National Sports Commission (NSC) launched the fourth annual Special School Sports at the entity’s Homestretch Avenue office.

The Golden Jaguars U20 men’s team was drawn in group-A of the CONCACAF Qualifying championships.

Monedderlust was crowned the Berbice zone champion of the NAMILCO U17 football competition, defeating New Amsterdam (NA) United 1-0 at the Esplanade Park, NA.

Guyana Rush Saints made a clean sweep of the male and female titles when the inaugural GTM Insurance sponsored Under-17 competition concluded at the St. Ignatius Village Sports ground.

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] launched its ‘Super 16’ year-end tournament at the Pegasus Hotel.

Incumbent Ryan Farias was re-elected President of the Rupununi Football Association [RFA], when the entity staged its Annual General Meeting [AGM] on the 30th at the St. Ignatius Secondary School.

December

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] spent approximately GYD$$73,139,948 on travel expenses for the CONCACAF Nations League [CNL] and Qualifying Campaigns in 2018/2019 and the Brazil Training Camp in 2018.

North Georgetown was crowned the new Smalta Girls Pee Wee U11 champion, dethroning incumbent West Ruimveldt 2-1 at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The Golden Jaguars drew Barbados, the group-A winner of League-C, following the official draw of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers in Miami, USA.

Hinterland powerhouse Annai Secondary was crowned the KFC Goodwill Series International Football Champion, dismissing Georgetown unit Lodge Secondary 2-0 at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

National heavyweight Sparta Boss was crowned the inaugural champion of the Rio Indoor Streetball tourney, defeating Bent Street at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The International Federation of Association Football [FIFA] confirmed that the GFF has the sole responsibility for organizing and supervising association football locally, paving the way for sanctions to be meted out to players and officials who participate in unsanctioned competitions.

National giant Bent Street was crowned the inaugural Dragon Stout Community Cup Champion, brushing aside Leopold Street 6-1 at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.