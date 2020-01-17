Fashioning change

I love parables. The simplicity in them – turning initial confusion, into absolute clarity – and then being able to apply the principle to your life in a way that does not drain you of energy and resources. There’s a reason Jesus used parables to teach the multitudes.

Today I want to talk about an ancient Greek parable that I have learned to understand and as such, truly appreciate – The Fox and The Hedgehog. To give you a synopsis of this parable, the fox tries dozens of ways to attack the hedgehog but the hedgehog is exceptional at one thing— protecting itself from the copious attacks of the fox. Now while this synopsis gives you the impression that the hedgehog is superior to the fox – and in some ways it is – I’d like to look a little deeper at the story and the fact that what it really does is highlight two different behaviour/thinking patterns.