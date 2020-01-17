Oil and prosperity: Guyana still has it all to do

Even as global fossil fuel exploration, not least the world’s major oil exploration companies, face what all too frequently has been a humbling pushback from the growing army of environmental lobbyists, the membership of which has been buttressed in recent years by high-profile supporters, not least, the United Nations, advocates of continued investments in fossil fuel exploration and exploitation continue to have their moments, the year 2019 decidedly providing much to ‘shout about’ insofar as significant new oil finds are concerned.

Whereas as many as two decades ago authoritative sources in the international oil and gas sector had been suggesting that all of the so-called “elephants,” the mega-reserves of oil and natural gas had been located, reports deriving specifically from the outcomes of oil exploration pursuits in 2019 however, point to the fact that they have gotten it wrong.