Belle West man did not die from alleged beating – autopsy

Post mortem results for Belle West resident, Mohamed Rasheed, called ‘Spanner’ who died at the West Demerara Regional Hospital on Tuesday morning revealed that the man did not die as a result of the beating he was said to have suffered on Sunday night.

The autopsy which was performed yesterday on Rasheed’s body by Pathologist Nehaul Singh gave his cause of death as a heart failure that resulted from a lung infection he had. The report stated also that cirrhosis of the liver was also a contributing factor.

Singh explained that while he found trauma to the back of the man’s head and to his stomach, he could not say whether these injuries would have been consistent with a fall or a hit.