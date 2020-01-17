Seven Cubans charged with overstaying

Seven Cubans who were arrested at the Mabura Police Station while on their way to Lethem were fined on Wednesday after they all admitted to overstaying in the country.

Alda Chavez, 53; Joaquin Gamboa, 50; Yannai Pizarro, 33; Vincent, 49; Indri Raytor, 44; Elizabeth Alberto, and Roman Danieve all appeared before acting chief magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The charge against Chavez stated that between June 30th, 2019 and January 3rd, 2019, in Georgetown, she overstayed in the country after she was only being permitted to stay from May 29th, 2019 to June 29th, 2019. She pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read.