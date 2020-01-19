Candidate Rondha-Ann Lam says TCI could be viable third force

When Rondha-Ann Lam decided to take her politics public, she knew it would not have been an easy journey and while she said so far it has been just as she expected, she has had to make some “painful choices” and has lost some ‘friends’ along the way.

She has come a long way from being forced to keep her opposing thoughts to herself, like removing public commentary she made on social media because she had relatives working with the government, to now campaigning publicly.

While it has only been months since The Citizen Initiative (TCI) was formed, Lam, one of two women presidential candidates for the March 2 election, declared that it has been a journey she does not regret and one she would repeat.