First Oil exhibit on display at National Museum

The Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth & Sport in partnership with the Department of Energy, ExxonMobil Guyana and the University of Guyana, on Thursday officially launched the “First Oil Public Exhibition”.

The Exhibition was unveiled at the Guyana National Museum in the presence of ministers of the government, ExxonMobil Guyana executives and members of the diplomatic corps.

Prior to the exhibit being declared open, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr George Norton expressed his gratitude to ExxonMobil for their contribution of the exhibition which will be open to the public. It was also announced that the Department of Energy is hosting a contest where members of the public have a chance to win one of 10 First-Oil vials by posting photos of themselves with the exhibit.