Hearing of appeal set in murder of businessman on Mash Day 2013

The appeals filed by Devon Thomas and Randy Isaac who in 2015 were convicted and sentenced to 75 years each for murdering businessman Kumar Mohabir on Mashramani Day back in 2013 are due to be heard on February 3rd.

Among the grounds on which their challenge is mounted, they contend that their conviction was unfair and the sentence imposed too severe. In their notice of appeal, the men argue that the judge who conducted their trial made several errors in law—among them, failing to direct the jury to disregard and/or place no weight on evidence presented relating to the identification parade.

According to the appellants, the parade was conducted in unfair circumstances and as a result, their case should have been withdrawn from the jury.