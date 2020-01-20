PhotosThe Citizen Initiative launches campaignBy Stabroek News January 20, 2020 The Citizen Initiative launches campaign At the South View Tavern, The Citizen Initiative yesterday launched its 2020 general elections campaign. According to the Department of Public Information, Presidential Candidate Rondha-Ann Lam said her party is comprised of many young professionals and will be seeking to address constitutional reform including power-sharing and gender equity. Part of the gathering at the launch (DPI photo)Comments
