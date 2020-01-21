Harmon urges delinquent gov’t MPs to file returns with Integrity Commission

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, yesterday urged all government MPs delinquent in filing their declaration of assets to the Integrity Commission to do so immediately.

At the same time, during an interview with Stabroek News, he shared a belief that the non-compliance is more likely the result of the fact that MPs may have forgotten about this obligation, or may simply be unaware of it.

The latter reason is possible, he said, in light of the fact that the Commission only recently recommenced operations thanks to the efforts of the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition government.