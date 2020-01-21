Bacchus returned as ECB president

Acting president of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Fizul Bacchus was re-elected president of the Essequibo Cricket Board when the body held its elections Sunday.

The body held its Annual General Meeting at the territorial board’s hostel, Anna Regina, with Cricket West Indies Director, Anand Sanasie functioning as the Returning Officer for the election.

An unchallenged slate was nominated and seconded resulting in Chairman of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Association, Alvin Johnson, returning to the post of vice-president alongside Otto Christiani as secretary, Nazeer Mohammed as treasurer, Andy Ramnarine as marketing manager and Tamika Johnson as the public relations officer.

Newcomers, Khemraj Surujpaul and Fabian Durant were elected assistant secretary and assistant treasurer respectively. Prince Holder is also a newcomer to the board as a trustee along with Zabeer Zakhair.

Dru Bahadur and Company Limited are the auditors.

Sanasie, who also functions as secretary of the GCB, congratulated the elected members and wished them well in their new term.

According to reports, South and Central Essequibo, East Bank, Wakenaam and Pomeroon had two representatives while North Essequibo had one.

Bartica and Leguan were absent.