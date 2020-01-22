Annette Ferguson sues Jagdeo, Guyana Times over land claims

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Annette Ferguson has filed a $60M lawsuit against Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and the Guyana Times newspaper, over what she said are libelous statements made by the two, calculated to damage her character and reputation.

The case was called yesterday afternoon before Justice Gino Persaud who Ferguson (the claimant) is asking to grant injunctive relief to prohibit the newspapers from disseminating words similar to those which were published on page 13 of the Guyana Times newspaper dated Wednesday, December 11th, 2019.

Additionally, she is seeking an injunction against Jagdeo making what she says are untrue statements regarding her acquisition of land.