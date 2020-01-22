Dear Editor,

I am saddened at the state of affairs that has resulted in a teacher and parents being before the court. We raised 4 children. We have had issues with teachers. I have worked full-time for over 35 years. Despite the issues we have had with teachers, they are a bunch of professionals who are very close to my heart.

I contend that teachers helped to raise our children. All our children went to school before age 4. No matter how annoyed I may have been at times, it never crossed my mind to disregard a teacher or have our children do so.

What has happened to our values? Where did self respect go? What has happened to mutual respect?

I stand with teachers! I am forever thankful to you!

I do however also implore teachers: Be good Ambassadors of your profession. Conduct yourselves with dignity and integrity to command the respect of others. Never give students, parents and guardians cause against you. Never react to their bad behaviour.

Teachers: I thank each of you for all the ways you care for our children. Our grandchildren are now in your care. Thank you for all you will continue to do to help them. I thank you! I bless you! Be encouraged as you continue to serve that there are still many parents who highly regard you and value all your sacrificial work.

Yours faithfully,

Joy Maria Wilson