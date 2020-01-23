GABA to elect new president Sunday at electoral congress

The Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA], the largest association under the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation [GABF] umbrella, will stage its electoral congress on Sunday.

This was confirmed by incumbent head Adrian Hooper. According to Hooper, “The election is slated to be held on January 26th. At the moment we are trying to finalize the venue.“

He disclosed that the constitution of the GABA paves the way for only the president to be elected, adding that the elected individual will have the time period of one week to select and present his executive committee to the media. He added, “The election will only have the voting for the President.”