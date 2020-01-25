Trinidadian terror suspect in US ‘unfit to stand trial’

(Trinidad Express) A court-appointed forensic psychologist from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in the United States has deemed Rondell Henry medically unfit to stand trial.

Henry, 28, a Trinidad and Tobago-born man living in Maryland in the United States is accused of plotting to mow down pedestrians at a popular Washington-area dining and shopping destination using a stolen U-Haul truck in an ISIS-inspired attack in April 2019.

Neither prosecutors nor the defense attorney for Henry disputed the findings made by the psychologist, and agreed that Henry should be hospitalized at a Bureau of Prisons facility.

According to court filings, both lawyers agreed that Henry should be hospitalized for up to four months to determine if it’s likely he will ‘attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward’.

A federal judge in Maryland didn’t immediately schedule a hearing on the matter.