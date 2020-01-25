Youth village launched

Addressing the gathering at the opening of the first-ever Youth Village yesterday at D’Urban Park, Minister of Social Cohesion George Norton stated: “We have crafted programmes specially designed to prepare our youths as entrepreneurs. We intend to ensure that no young Guyanese lacks the capacity to create work for themselves. In addition to our many skill training programmes, we also fashioned the Youth Innovative Programme, which assists annually with funding for business start-ups.”

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the Youth Village is a part of the Department of Social Cohesion’s calendar of events for the 50th Golden Jubilee celebration under the theme: Guyana Together: Reflect, Celebrate, Transform.