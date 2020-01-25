Model, actor, dancer Lee Leung is one to watch

Lee Leung has his fingers in many pies. The 22-year-old is a model, actor, dancer and aspiring designer. Since swaggering his way across the Guyana Fashion Week (GFW) runway back in 2016, he has garnered much praise from within the

Lee grew up in Georgetown and as a child mostly kept to himself, though he danced and took part in athletics during his year as a fifth former at Richard Ishmael’s Secondary School.

He was first introduced to modelling through a close friend of his family who was once a model. He auditioned for GFW with Sonia Noel and made the cut. The 6 ft tall Lee first strolled the runway at the launch of the seventh edition of Guyana Fashion Week at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre in May 2016 and he again graced the stage at the Pegasus Hotel some months later when the actual GFW event took place.