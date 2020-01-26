Reputational damage done by this gov’t to professionals is immeasurable

Dear Editor,

As we approach the 2nd March, 2020, National and Regional Elections, an astute electorate will scrutinize the track record of the Coalition Government in order to make an informed decision. Many issues would have lacerated the psyche of an objective voter in the Coalition’s tenure, over the past four years: blatant violations of the Constitution, the rule of law, judicial decisions, democratic norms and practices; unparalleled incompetence, squandermania, corruption and discrimination; visionless policies, no job creation, no new investments, loss of thousands of jobs, no assistance to the productive sectors and an overwhelming tax burden – would all feature prominently.

As grievous as any of the above, is the political persecution and vendetta unleashed against political opponents of the Government, and even worse, their children, along with professionals, who worked under the previous Government and the consequential character assassination and reputational damage that have been done to these persons. This kind of vengeance has never been witnessed in the political landscape of Guyana or even the Caribbean.

The Opposition Leader, Dr. Roger Luncheon (in wheel chair), former Presidents, Samuel Hinds and Donald Ramotar and almost every Minister under the PPP/C administration, some of them dating back to the 90s, were at some point in time, in Police custody and statements taken from them. Yours truly, Irfaan Ali, Ashni Singh – all former Ministers, along with Members of Parliament, Dharamkumar Seeraj and Nigel Dharamlall were arrested and charged with criminal offences. To date, Irfan, Ashni and I remain before the Courts. Dozens of outstanding young and highly trained professionals, including, the children of politicians, who worked faithfully in service to their country and their people, were hounded out of their jobs, arrested, some incarcerated for 72 hours and yet, some charged with criminal offences – all because they were perceived to be politically affiliated with the Government of the day. That they have a constitutional right and freedom so to do, mattered not to the authoritarians who issued the requisite political directions to the Police, especially, the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU).

Invariably, the wrongs of which this entire lot were accused, were baseless and unsupported by credible evidence. The charges instituted, were done so upon fabricated allegations, incredulously strained, but yet which did not meet the legal threshold. They were instituted, nevertheless. They were prosecuted, not by Police Officers, nor by Officers of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, but by a band of politically connected lawyers in private practice, appointed and paid by the Attorney General, a politician and an Executive Member of the PNCR. Such political contamination of the criminal justice system remains unprecedented in the Caribbean.

A politically partisan Press played their willing part in this malevolent drama. In this morbid conspiracy with vindictive politicians, they splashed the photographs of these hapless victims in their lead stories, both on television and on the front pages of the newspapers. I recall, with deep anguish, the photograph of Dr. Ashni Singh, a former Guyana scholar, in handcuffs on the front pages of a newspaper.

Prior to 2015, almost every one of these persons tarnished by this political miasma, were of unblemished moral rectitude, character and professional standing. But if you google their names today, these damning news stories with accompanying photographs are the first hits that light up the computer screen. The reputational damage done is simply immeasurable. As a result, though overwhelmingly qualified, many remain without a job.

It is even worse when they try overseas, especially in corporate North America, where the employers hardly know of the existence of a country called Guyana, moreover, how sadistic is its politics. All three children of former President Donald Ramotar were employed with the previous Government but hounded out of Office after 2015 because of their father’s politics. They possess graduate and post-graduate qualifications from reputable Universities. They were unfairly dismissed amidst unfounded allegations of corruption. Lisaveta Ramotar, who was the General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board, was even the subject of a criminal investigation. Expectedly, nothing came out of the investigation but the callous destruction of character is already done. Several young professionals, who functioned in various capacities in several of the Ministries under the previous Administration, endured a similar ordeal. No doubt, if these victims, attempt to secure employment in North America and elsewhere in the world, these odious and ridiculing incidents recorded on the World Wide Web will daunt their chances.

No government must be allowed to destroy its people in such a manner and get away with it, especially its young educated professionals. You can register your voice of condemnation against this atrocity by your vote. The choice is yours.

Yours faithfully,

Anil Nandlall