Diamond Hospital head sets record straight on old video circulating

The Medical Superintendent at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, Dr Erica Kirton, has hit out at persons who she says stoop to using the medical institution to peddle their untruths and lies to advance their political agendas.

According to a Region Four release, Dr Kirton was referring to a video circulating about the hospital which she dubbed as “woefully inaccurate, mischievous and a deliberate attempt to create undue confusion.” She clarified that the video which is making its rounds on Facebook is not a current video but one from about two years ago.

The Superintendent explained that about two years ago, some major repairs had to be done to the hospital owing to a number of defects and poor quality works that were done on the building when it was first constructed in 2007. This, she said resulted in the hospital along with the RDC Region Four and the Ministry of Public Health executing several repairs in and around the building to correct these faults.