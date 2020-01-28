EU informs Guyana of UK’s withdrawal

Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the European Union, Philippe Coessens (left), yesterday called on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karen Cummings.
A release from the ministry said that Coessens formally presented to Dr. Cummings the Note Verbale informing Guyana that the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland will effectively leave the European Union and European Atomic Energy Committee next Friday, January 31.
A transitional period between February 1 and the end of 2020 will enable negotiation of a new relationship between the United Kingdom and European Union.
