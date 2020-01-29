Georgetown students light up Children’s Mash contest

Students of the Georgetown District showcased their talent and knowledge of Guyanese culture during their performances yesterday at the Children’s Mashramani Competition: Dramatic Poetry and Calypso segment.

Just one day after the competition opened at the National Cultural Centre where more than 20 primary schools took the stage to perform in the Dance and Masquerade segment, schools across the city once again delivered powerful performances, this time in the form of poems and calypso songs that spoke about current affairs in the nation. The competition which had two segments, dramatic poetry and calypso, started yesterday morning at 10.00 am. The first half of the competition saw performances by students of ages ranging from five to seven years old who competed against each other in dramatic poetry and calypso, while students, eight to ten years old competed against each other in the same categories mentioned. Mean-while the second half of the show had students from ages 11-13 compete against each other and 14-18 category followed.