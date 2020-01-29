Child protection agency director gets EU award

The director of the Childcare and Protection Agency was last Saturday presented with an award from the European Union (EU) in honour of her work with the Agency.

At a ceremony which was held at the EU Ambassador’s residence in Bel Air Springs, it was noted that the award serves to recognise Greene for her work over the years in the field of human rights, more specifically, the rights of the child and child protection services.

EU Ambassador Fernando Ponz Canto, noted that the award comes just after the 30th anniversary of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. He stated that the European Union is highly vocal about the promotion and protection of human rights.