Would not wish dictatorship on any country including Guyana – EU Ambassador

In his Europe Day message, European Union (EU) Ambassador Fernando Ponz Cantó yesterday said he would not wish dictatorship on any country, including Guyana.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the customary European Union (EU) reception to mark the historic May 9th, 1950 ‘Schuman declaration’ was reduced to a video message by Ponz Canto, the EU Ambassador to Guyana and Suriname.

In a message laden with references to the stock the EU places on democracy and the rule of law as well as to the ongoing electoral crisis here, Ponz Cantó, 53, noted that he had been born under a dictatorial regime – a reference to the rule of Spain’s Francisco Franco from 1939 to 1975 – and would not want it for any country including Guyana.