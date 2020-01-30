Man freed of rape of six-year-old girl

Shawn Bacchus, who was accused of raping a six-year-old girl, yesterday afternoon walked out of the High Court a free man after a jury unanimously acquitted him.

After some two hours of deliberations, the 12-member mixed panel returned the not-guilty verdict.

A visibly relieved Bacchus who clenched the Holy Bible in his hand was then told by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow that he was free to go, but not before admonishing him to see his acquittal as an opportunity to forge a clear path ahead.

The charge against the former accused was that on July 27th, 2018 in the county of Demerara, he sexually penetrated the child.

His trial was heard in-camera at the Sexual Offences Court of the High Court in Georgetown.