US urges Guyana to ensure elections free and fair -concerned at `misapplication’ of constitution

The United States yesterday called upon Guyana to ensure that the March 2nd general elections are free and fair and expressed concerns about the Government’s “apparent misapplication” of the country’s constitution and “certain court rulings.”

US Ambassador Sean Mariano speaking at the 35th Session of the United Nations’ Universal Periodic Review in Geneva, Switzerland recommended that Guyana immediately implement reforms to strengthen electoral procedures to enhance the independence of electoral authorities in order to ensure the March 2nd elections are “free, fair, transparent and credible.”

“The United States in concerned by recent actions by Guyana that may undermine democratic principles, including apparent misapplication of the Guyanese constitution and certain court rulings,” the representative said.