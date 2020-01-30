Trinidad: Thousands of homes to be distributed this year— minister

(Trinidad Guardian) With a general election months away, newly appointed chairman of the Housing Development Corporation Noel Garcia is promising record-breaking housing allocations for applicants in 2020.

At a key distribution ceremony at Trestrail Lands Housing Develop-ment in D’ Abadie yesterday, Garica said the HDC intends to distribute thousands of homes this year.

“I think somewhere in the vicinity of 2000 units,” Garcia said.

“We recently launched the small and medium, size contractor initiative which will being more houses on the market,” he continued.

Garcia, who was appointed chairman of the corporation on January 10, said he was happy to be back at the HDC and promised that the team will put its back to wheel to deliver a record number of houses in this year.

Mimicking the chairman’s approach was Minister of Housing and Urban Development Edmund Dillon said distribution of houses will be done faster in 2020.

He said as soon as the contractors turn over houses to the HDC they will be allocated.

Dillon said, “We’ve taken a conscious decision that as soon as houses are completed, we will distribute them. We intend not to leave any house vacant in 2020.”

According to the minister close to 180,000 persons are awaiting HDC houses in this country. He said once qualified houses would be provided.

“This is the promise of the Government of T&T,” Dillon said.

A total of 120 mixed unit homes were distributed yesterday, 23 went to members of the protective services. These units are located in areas along the East-West Corridor such as Bon Air North, Bon Air South, Carina Gardens and Trestrail lands. Each townhouse in Trestrail Lands cost $788,202.00 TTD and is 1217.5 sq ft.