GCA cricket: First division action resumes in the City

The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) released fixtures for this weekend’s cricket action which includes for the first time this year, two first division matches.

Defending champions, the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), will host the University of Guyana (UG) in the GISE Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first-division, two-day competition in a zone ‘A’ clash.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will battle the Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda. Those matches will commence from 9:30hrs.