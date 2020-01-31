Bank teller stabbed in neck, husband drinks poison

Sheria Khalil, a bank teller, was stabbed last night allegedly by her reputed husband, Clifton Richmond who then allegedly ingested poison and plunged into the Demerara River, the police said in a statement today.

Richmond, 24, was pulled from the river in an unconscious state and he and Khalil, 22, are said to be in stable but critical condition in the hospital.

Police say that the couple live at Timehri Public Road, EBD, with the woman’s parents. On the day of the incident the two made plans to meet up at the woman’s place of work. However on his arrival the woman was not there. The woman later went home and was confronted by the man. An argument ensued and it was alleged that he picked up the woman and ran with her to the nearby Elim Christian Fellowship Church yard. Family members upon hearing the woman’s screams rushed to the location where they found her bleeding with an apparent stab wound to the left side of her neck.