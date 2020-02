A 22-year-old bank teller was allegedly stabbed by her “reputed husband,” who police say then attempted to end his own life by ingesting a poison and jumping into the Demerara River on Thursday evening.

As a result, Sheria Khalil called “Sherry”, 22 and Clifton Richmond, also known as “Steve”, 24, a bus conductor, both of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), were up to last evening hospitalised.

They were both said to be critical.