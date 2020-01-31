Mahaica teen dies after undetected brain aneurysm ruptures

A Mahaica family is in mourning following the sudden death of a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday, just a short while after he fell ill while getting ready to leave for school.

Triston Assaye, of Lot 20 Hand-en-Veldt, Mahaica, died at 9.30 am on Tues-day at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was rushed for treatment.

A post-mortem examination performed by state pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh found that the teen suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, a brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. “A brain aneurysm can leak or rupture, causing bleeding into the brain (haemorrhagic stroke). Most often a ruptured brain aneurysm occurs in the space between the brain and the thin tissues covering the brain,” it says, while noting that a ruptured aneurysm quickly becomes life-threatening and requires prompt medical treatment.

Distraught mother Tameca Assaye recalled that Triston, a student of the Bygeval Secondary School, was already dressed for school when he sat in a chair and started panting. “I asked him what was wrong and he said ‘take me to the doctor’. I told him okay, I’ll carry him. Then he decided he wanted to change his clothes. While he was putting on his sneakers, I was across the road trying to get a bus. Then I look over and saw him go down on his knees and I run back over the road. He was asking for water. After I called a taxi and took him to the hospital. I gave him water but he was still thirsty. The last thing he said to me was that he wanted water to drink and I was telling him he would be alright,” she recounted to Stabroek News.

Tameca, who is currently the head nurse at the Cane Grove Health Centre, said that it was explained to her by the pathologist that Triston was most likely born with the aneurysm, which would have swollen at any time he would have been under stress.

It was further related by the woman that Singh also said that Triston would have died sooner or later resulting from the artery wall widening abnormally. His death, she was told, was inevitable if nothing was done.

Tameca added that it was also explained to her that had Triston’s condition been detected earlier and a surgery was done, it would have been risky and if he did survive he would have more than likely suffered a permanent neurological deficit or be left in a vegetative state.

Triston was described as an active youth. He was a member of the Mahaica under-18 football team. He was also active in his school’s track and field sports events and has represented Bygeval Secondary at the national schools athletics competition. He was also a competitive cyclist.

His mother further noted that Triston was an active member of the Mahaica Methodist Church and was also a part of a youth club at the Kingdom Advance Ministries Church.

Triston was hoping to join the Guyana Defence Force and for the last two years he had also been telling Tameca that he wanted to go to the Carnegie School of Home Economics, which he planned to do with his best friend.

“He was very helpful. My neighbours could call him 40 times to go buy water and he’d go. If he was with a friend and it was getting late and they needed a drop home, he would take them. If I’m not well, he would do the dishes or the laundry. He was always willing,” Tameca said mournfully.

The teen will be laid to rest next Friday. His funeral service will be held at the Mahaica Methodist Church. Tributes start from 1 pm and the service commences at 3 pm.

Bygeval Secondary School will be hosting a candlelight vigil on Monday evening, while the Mahaica Methodist Church is scheduled to hold a candlelight vigil next Wednesday evening.