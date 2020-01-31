Trudeau’s ministerial mandate letters set good example

Dear Editor,

Less than two months after winning the last general election in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released what are referred to as “ministerial mandate letters” to each Cabinet minister. The stated goals of the set of directives in the letters are to (i) outline the main policy objectives that each minister will work to accomplish, as well as the main pressing challenges they will address in their role, (ii) outline the Prime Minister’s expectations for each minister, and give Canadians a clear idea of how the government will deliver its agenda, and (iii) help Canadians hold the government to account.

The level of comprehensiveness, specificity, and inter-ministerial coordination expressed in the mandate letters is striking. Examples: the mandate for the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth must follow at minimum twenty-three directives, including working “with your colleagues to develop policies that tackle systemic discrimination and unconscious bias in our country”. The letter for the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development identifies eighteen directives, including “Build-ing on our historic investment of $13 billion, including the creation of 41,800 new units and the repair of another 229,600 units, continue to build and renovate housing through the National Housing Strategy.”

I do not know how the ideas in the mandates are produced — whether, for example, they directly flow from the election manifesto of the party or are the products of a more thoughtful planning process. Regardless, we in Guyana must strive to reach this level of national strategic thinking and performance management.

Yours faithfully,

Sherwood Lowe