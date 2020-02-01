PhotosA display of the blend of cultures seen at the Diplomatic Fair hosted by the Foreign Affairs Ministry at D’Urban ParkBy Stabroek News February 1, 2020 A display of the blend of cultures seen at the Diplomatic Fair hosted by the Foreign Affairs Ministry at D’Urban Park yesterday to celebrate Guyana’s upcoming 50th anniversary as a co-operative republic. The fair saw participation of foreign missions here and featured highlights of the cultures of their respective nations as well as Guyana. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)Comments
