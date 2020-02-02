Final voters’ list online

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has published the Official List of Electors (OLE) for the March 2nd, 2020 general and regional elections.

Just after 8 pm last evening, the list of 661,028 names was posted on the Commission’s website (https://www.gecom.org.gy/home/ole) in a portable document format (PDF), while the site also includes a search tool through which persons can verify their registration record.

Anyone choosing to access the tool must use either their nine-digit national identification number or full name and date of birth.