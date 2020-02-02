Guyana News

Final voters’ list online

By

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has published the Official List of Electors (OLE) for the March 2nd, 2020 general and regional elections.

Just after 8 pm last evening, the list of 661,028 names was posted on the Commission’s website (https://www.gecom.org.gy/home/ole) in a portable document format (PDF), while the site also includes a search tool through which persons can verify their registration record.

Anyone choosing to access the tool must use either their nine-digit national identification number or full name and date of birth.