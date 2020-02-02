Phillips says gov’t’s violation of constitution spurred role in PPP/C

Former Chief-of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Mark Phillips says he was inspired to join the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) and serve as its prime ministerial candidate after witnessing what he calls the current government’s disregard for the constitution of Guyana and the rule of law.

“The No-Confidence Motion (NCM) in Parliament and the shenanigans that facilitated the blatant disregard for the rule of law tore at the core of my professionalism as a retired public administrator. The violation of the Constitution of Guyana, which I had sworn to uphold during my military service, was the catalyst that caused me to forego my retirement and seek to return to active service for the people of Guyana,” Phillips, a retired Brigadier, told Sunday Stabroek in a wide-ranging interview.

“As I mentioned to you before, updating myself, examining the political landscape and examining in great detail the plans and proposed policies of the PPP/C, I knew that this is a movement I can readily be a part of. Service to Guyana remains paramount. I see myself as playing a major role and assisting Dr. [Irfaan] Ali as his Prime Minister in marshalling our team to implement the plans as outlined in the Plan for Prosperity 2020-2025 manifesto,” he added.