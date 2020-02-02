Young candidates see need for leadership that focuses on people’s welfare

The University of Guyana on Thursday hosted a special edition of its ‘Turkeyen and Tain Talks’ where young representatives from political parties contesting the March 2nd general and regional elections discussed leadership and the place of youth within the country’s political structure.

At the event, which was held at the Pegasus Hotel, the representatives, who are all on their party’s lists of candidates, were questioned on a number of topics by moderators, including their views on leadership, the nation’s priorities and positions that they see themselves in if their respective party wins the upcoming elections.

The candidates were Carlos Gonsalves of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Dr Quincy Jones of the APNU+AFC, Mahendra Phagwah of Change Guyana (CG), Davon Van-Veen of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Kobe Cort of The Citizenship Initiative (TCI), Dr Andrew Hutson of The New Movement (TNM) and Avinash Singh, who represented the United Republican Party (URP). The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) representative Sanjeev Datadin did not appear on time at the event.