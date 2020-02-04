Mottley urges evidence-based approach to Coronavirus by CARICOM

CARICOM is being advised to resist the temptation to panic when responding to the Coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a “global emergency”.

“History has shown that panic does not assist the resolution of these matters,” CARICOM chair and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley told a press conference at the CARICOM Secretariat last evening.

Mottley stressed that the region should take an evidence-based approach in its response and contextualize the concern about the Coronavirus against other public health concerns in the region.