Police probing murder of Amelia’s Ward miner

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Raymond Leitch, 28, a miner of Lot 2022 Amelia’s Ward, Linden, which occurred about 12:30 hrs yesterday at Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Leitch was reportedly shot by a 34-year-old resident of Haslington, East Coast Demerara in the upper left side of his chest during an argument which stemmed from a game of ‘chance’ (cards).

The police say that the suspect has since been arrested and is cooperating with investigators. The suspected murder weapon which is owned by a private security company and which the suspect is licensed to carry has been lodged.