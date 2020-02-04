RUSAL fires 326 workers, suspends bauxite operations

Citing its inability to produce due to the continuing obstruction of traffic in the Berbice River, RUSAL’s subsidiary Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) yesterday fired 326 workers and announced the suspension of its operations, prompting both government and the workers’ union to accuse it of instigating upheaval in order to influence the upcoming March 2nd general elections.

The company’s decisions came as a surprise to government officials, including Social Protection Ministers Amna Ally and Keith Scott, with whom the BCGI’s management met yesterday morning and they have since called on the company to reinstate all workers and work within the law to resolve longstanding labour issues.

Vladimir Permyakov, RUSAL’s Country Representative, informed the meeting at the Ministry of Social Protection’s Lamaha Street, Georgetown office of the company’s decision due to the “abnormal condition.” Workers have placed obstructions in the river after layoffs began two weeks ago.